Breaking: Multiple Gas Plant Explosions In Lagos

Multiple explosions at a Gas plant [Second coming] located along CMD road in Lagos State were heard today’s morning. The Gas plants, according to eyewitnesses, have gone up in flames as continuous heavy explosions were heard coming from the plant.

Already the fire extinguishers from the fire department are present on the scene with their ambulances. It remains uncertain whether lives were lost or whether injuries were recorded. Medical ambulance were also sighted at the scene.

The Federal Road Safety Commission has spoken through its spokeperson Bisi Kazeem – cautioning road users to use alternater routes – as it appears the fire continues to grow out of control to neigboring structures.

