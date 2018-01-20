DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking: Goods Worth Millions Destroyed By Fire In Kano Fish Market

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

A night fire which broke out at the Kano popular ‘yan kifi market (fish market) on Saturday night has destroyed over 20 containers of fish products.

The state commissioner ministry of commerce honorable Ahmad Rabiu in an interview shortly after accessing the scene after the fire has been put out, stated that the fire was reported to have started around 8 pm and lasted for hours.

” we received a distressed call that there was a fire out break in one of our markets this time around the fish market, immediately myself and my team went down to the scene and see what we could do. Right now the fire has been brought under control by the fire service and experts are presently working to ascertain the cause of the fire, extent of damage caused and value and worth of goods lost.

Eye witnesses however disclosed that there was a sudden and loud bang from one of the containers containing the products which led to the fire out break.

The fire service department is expected to issue statement of its findings and soon as it completes it’s investigations into the cause of the fire.

Kano State in recent times was witnessed cases of incessant fire out breaks in its markets where goods Worth billions of naira were lost.

This last fire out break is coming just at a time the state government has commenced the payment of assistance funds to victims of the state’s market fire victims.