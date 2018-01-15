DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking: DSS Arrests Prophet Isa El-buba For Speech On Fulani Herdsman

Infomation reaching 247ureports.com from sources in Jos, Plateau State indicates that agents from the Department of Security Services [DSS] arrested the fiery Man of God, Prophet Isa El-Buba in Jos, this evening. Our sources indicate he was picked up at his home.

The fiery Man of God had made speeches critical of the activities of the killer Fulani herdsman and their bloody activities across Nigeria.

In one of his more recent and hard hitting speeches, the Man of God called on the people of Nigeria to rise up and defend their land with their voters card against the scheduled general elections of 2019. He condemned President Buhari for his inactions following the gruesome murders that occurred in Benue State.

Meanwhile, the immediate communities in Jos have begun reacting to the arrest. One of the commenters who spoke to this online newspaper stated that “If Buhari can arrest prophet El-Buba without arresting any of the killers of Benue people then we are in for a big show…. this is the limit, the end of this nonsense is here.”

Update:

Information reaching our reporter has it that the agents of the DSS had come to arrest the Man of God but the youths of the church resisted the arrest. And, the agents succumbed. The Man of God was then told to report to the DSS office in the morning.

Stay tuned