[BREAKING] Alleged Looters’ List: Secondus Demands Apology, N1.5bn Damages

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has demanded for a public apology and the sum of N1.5billion as compensation, following the list of alleged looters revealed by the Federal Government.

Mr Secondus made the demand on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, one day after the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said the PDP chairman was among those who allegedly looted the nation’s treasury.

According to the list released on Friday, Secondus was alleged to have received the sum of N200million from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on February 19, 2015.

Source: Channels