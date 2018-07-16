DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Brazil Celebrates Mandela Day July 18

The city of Fortaleza, in Brazil, takes part on the circuit of the celebrations of the International Day of Nelson Mandela, next Wednesday 18th, a date that honors the South African leader. Mandela Day in Fortaleza will bring together lots of activities including movie session, lectures, workshop, folklorical presentations and an Afro-Brazilian food market. All activities are free and open to the public.

The program is carried out by the Brazil Africa Institute in a partnership with the Fortaleza City government. Brazil Africa Institute has already brought to Fortaleza the exhibition “Mandela: From Prisoner to President” from the Apartheid Museum. The exhibition was launched with the presence of the Ambassador of South Africa to Brazil, Joseph Mashymbie, and the director of the Apartheid Museum, Christopher Till, and runs through to July 30 at Dragão do Mar Cultural Center.

Fortaleza is the only Brazilian city to host activities as part of the official Mandela Day celebration, an initiative of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

