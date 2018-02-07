DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Release:

Both Buhari, Jonathan Administration Failed Nigerians in Security – Alhaji Yahaya Ndu

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Former Presidential Candidate of the defunt Africa Renaissance Party (ARP) Alhaji Yahaya Ndu has expressed regrets over avoidable deaths resulting from Boko Haram insurgency and reccuring herdsmen clashes with farmers, strongly maintaining that both the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari are both failure in security of lives and property of citizens.

The two time presidential candidate in his reaction, on Tuesday, to spate of killings in the country regreted thay those who are being killed are fellow country men and women despite who carried out the killings.

Alhaji Ndu said, “It pains me when I hear that farmers have been killed by herdsmen and it pains me when I hear that herdsmen have been killed by farmers because they are all my fellow countrymen and women.

“It pains me when I hear that Boko Haram have killed people and it equally pains me when I hear that Boko Haram members have been killed because they are all my fellow countrymen and women”, he noted.

Speaking on his efforts to end the avoidable killing citizens as a ewsult of security lapses and leadership ineptness, he said, “I tried my best to stop Boko Haram and even held meetings with the National Security Advisor’s office on how to stop Boko Haram during President Jonathan and I have held meetings with other Nigerians on how to stop Farmers and herdsmen clashes and killings.

“As far as I am concerned the government of Jonathan as well as that of Buhari are both failures in terms of security of lives and property of the people of Nigeria”, he noted.

‎Signed:

Alhaji Yahaya Ndu