Boss Mustapha’s Appointment As SGF – Rivers APC Hails President Buhari For The Appointment

PRESS RELEASE

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) commends President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Barr Boss Gida Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and expressed happiness that his appointment is what is needed at the moment to reinvigorate both the economy, restore stability and direction for governance in Nigeria.

The party in the press statement circulated on Monday by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze the SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the APC Rivers State Chairman, Dr Ibiamu Davies Ikanya made these remarks and further stated that, “the appointment of Mustapha as the new SGF is the tonic needed by the APC led Federal Government to reinvigorate the fight against corruption, revive the economy, restore hope to Nigerians and provide the elusive dividends of democracy to all and sundry”.

In view of the sensitivity of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation being the engine room with the core responsibility to ensure the success of the polices of this administration, what the APC government needs at this point is not only a patriotic, seasoned and sound bureaucrat but a detribalised Nigerian who is well versed in the politics of Nigeria and one who contributed and witnessed the inputs of party members for the success of APC during the 2015 polls and we are happy that Boss Mustapha fits that bill.

Mustapha’s track record of great feats was demonstrated during his short slot as the Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), an agency under the ministry of transportation. Apart from this, his outstanding inputs as the Secretary of the APC presidential campaign organization in 2015 that worked for Buhari’s election with Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Director General that brought the APC govt into existence need not be overemphasized.

What many Nigerians may not know about this child of destiny is that he is the National Vice President, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship international Nigeria. He was theChairman People’s Solidarity Party in the defunct Gongola State (1989-1990), State Chairman, Social Democratic Party, Gongola State (1990-1991) and most importantly contested SDP primaries against Atiku Abubakar for the gubernatorial ticket for SDP in Adamawa state in 1991, a feat that simply attest that Boss Mustapha is not only well versed but a tested hand in the politics of Nigeria.

An accomplished lawyer, astute, fearless, honest, loyal and committed politician, SGF Boss Mustapha once served as the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria from 2010 to 2013. As a member of APC Transition Committee (2015) and a member of APC Board of Trustees marks SGF Mustapha as a thorough APC man.

With the feats of this energetic, vibrant, virile and committed fellow as the new SGF, Nigerians can now go and sleep with their two eyes closed as Boss Mustapha will surely not only deliver but will turn things around and ensure the success of this present administration in all its policy implementation.

The party also commends President Buhari for resolving to expand the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with the appointment of more ministers and appointment of more supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) into the government with the constitution of the boards of government agencies. We are convinced as a political party that once this is done the re-election of the APC led Government come 2019 will be a foregone event

Finally, the party pleads with all Nigerians to exercise patience and give President Buhari the opportunity to take this country to the desired destination that will make her the envy of most advanced countries in the world.

–

Long Live APC!

Long Live Rivers State!!

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria

Long Live President Muhammadu Buhari

–

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the State Chairman, APC Rivers State.