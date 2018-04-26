Published On: Thu, Apr 26th, 2018

Border Community: Kebbi Police Recover Rocket Launcher, AK47 Rifles

The Kebbi State Police command has recovered a rocket launcher in Kaboro, a border community between Kebbi and Zamfara State.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kabiru Ibrahim confirmed this to newsmen in Birinin Kebbi on Thursday.

He disclosed that his officers curbed the bush in the village and recovered assault weapons which include 13 AK-47 rifles, machine gun, 650 live ammunition and 32 live cartridges from unlicensed individuals.

He said that the seven suspects arrested were being investigated for various offences which include robbery and other criminal acts.

He said as soon as the investigation was completed the suspects would be charged to court for appropriate prosecution.

