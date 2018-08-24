DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

BOMBSHELL: Trump’s financial gatekeeper was just granted legal immunity in Cohen probe

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was recently granted legal immunity in exchange for his testimony in front of a grand jury as part of the probe of former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Weisselberg “was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Michael Cohen in the criminal investigation into hush-money payments for two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.”

Cohen this week pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including making illegal campaign contributions to President Donald Trump’s campaign that were used to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in exchange for their silence about affairs they’d had with the president.

Despite the dangers that Cohen’s own knowledge of the Trump Organization’s inner workings presents to the president, Weisselberg’s cooperation with investigators represents potentially a far greater threat, as he has detailed information about all of his business and finance operations. As the Wall Street Journal points out, Trump granted Weisselberg and the two eldest Trump sons financial control over the organization after he was elected president.

Even though Weisselberg was granted immunity in the case, the Journal says that it does not yet know whether he corroborated Cohen’s claims that the president knew about the illegal payments made to Daniels and McDougal.