Bomb Scare: Pandemonium In Kano Over Abandoned Carton

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

There was pandemonium in Kano on Monday as the site of a strange and abandoned carton caused panic among the people.

The abandoned carton which was dumped at the Grand Central Hotel Round-About was initially believed to contain explosive objects.

The development which caused serious panic, however drew the attention of the police’s Anti Bomb Squad which condone off the area while the officers of the squad examined the abandoned property.

The situation however, turned out to be false alarm as the said carton contains no explosives but rather a dead new born baby in the carton.

The state is witnessing an increase in cases of Child Dumping by some unscrupulous individuals.

The police has since evacuated the dead child and normalcy has return to the area while investigation is ongoing.