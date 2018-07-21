DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Boko Haram Kills 27 In Borno Highway Attack

No fewer than 27 people have been reportedly killed and several others injured in an ambush attack by suspected boko haram terrorists in Gajibo village, 12km away from Dikwa, along Gamboru Ngala highway, in Borno State.

The suspected terrorist were said to have attacked the lengthy convoy of more than sixty small and long vehicles transporting passengers and goods from Maiduguri, the state capital to Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Gabon, among others.

A security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the total number of victims has not been ascertained. He added that it was reported that more than thirty vehicles were burnt to ashes.

Confirming the attack on Friday in a telephone conversation, the secretary, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Borno State chapter, Ahmadu Musa, said, even though he is out of Maiduguri for an engagement, he has been informed of the attack

“Yes I am aware of the attack on Gamboru Ngala Highway. Many people were said to have been killed and many vehicles burnt to ashes. They have sent pictures from the scene of the attack to me. You can contact my officials at Muna-garage for more information,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the union at Muna Garage in Maiduguri who further confirmed the incident on anonymity stressed that they were waiting for the military to visit the scene to evacuate the corpses, the burnt and destroyed vehicles, so that they can be taken back to Maiduguri, the state capital .

“The military has told us that they will accompany us to evacuate the corpses and retrieve some of the vehicles and properties at the scene of the attack. But till now, we have not seen them. We are still waiting for them,” the official said.

Meanwhile, no statement has been issued by either the military or police authorities.