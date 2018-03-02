DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

BOI Begins Disbursement Of N2billion To Small Businesses In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Bank of Industry, BOI, has commenced the disbursement of N2 Billion loan scheme to selected operators of Small and Medium scale businessmen in Benue State.

Presenting the Cheques to 38 beneficiaries, the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan stated that the beneficiaries of the over N300 Million Naira loan had satisfied all necessary requirements.

The Managing Director who observed that the relationship between BOI and Benue State Government had gone beyond the provision of loans alone expressed the willingness of the Bank to encourage more business enterprises in the state to key into the scheme.

MR. Olukayode Pitan who explained the reasons behind the delay in processing the loans said part of their package was to carry out a two week capacity training of the beneficiaries in successful business management.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom told the beneficiaries not to consider the loan as their share of the national cake or money for pepper soup and warned them to resist the temptation of diverting the loans to marrying additional wives.

The Governor who was represented by the his Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu announced the disbursement of over N800 Million by the state government to empower various entrepreneurship groups and urged the Bank of Industry to relax some stringent conditions associated with the process of acquiring loans with the bank.

He urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the window created by the state government and BOI seriously to grow their businesses so as to contribute to the economic development of Benue state and Nigeria at large.

He expressed the commitment of state government to creat an enabling environment for business and private sector driven activities to flourish.

Some beneficiaries of the loan, Mnena Ayoosu and Hungur Namtor expressed gratitude to the the state government and BOI for their loans pledging to ensure judicious use of the loan as well as prompt repayment.