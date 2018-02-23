DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Blind, Deaf To Receive Free Computer Training In Anambra

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

The Anambra State government has announced its plans to organize a free computer training and Braille literacy instruction programme for virtually impaired and hearing challenged persons across the State.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on disability matters, Mr Chukwuka Ezewuzie, said the capacity building initiative would enable the beneficiaries learn computer and make a difference through accessing computer technology and browsing the internet.

It explained that the programme which would start from February 5, would last for three months, from Mondays to Fridays, 8am at the Disability and Human Right Services, inside Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women’s Affairs, Awka.

“The packages to learn include Microsoft packages, open book application, internet web browser, website construction, computer repairs and technical assistance,” it added.

According to the statement, the programme was another way the Obiano-led administration was helping the disability community,

urging interested participants to take advantage of the training by registering immediately.