DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Bishops’ Visit To Buhari: Impact Yet To Be Felt – Bishop Okeke

–

By Nedum Noble

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hillary Okeke, on Thursday expressed sadness over the high level of insecurity and widespread violence prevalent in the country despite several calls on the government to rise to the challenge.

He regretted that the impact of the recent visit of the Catholic Bishops’ to President Muhammadu Buhari targeted at restoring peace and security in the troubled regions was yet to be felt across the country.

Addressing newsmen in Nnewi ahead of the Easter celebration, Bishop Okeke threw his weight behind calls for restructuring as one sure way of finding a lasting solution to the killings.

He however stressed that the restructuring must start from individuals’ inner being.

“Restructuring must start from inside us. We cannot be talking about restructuring when we are all at war with ourselves. There is presently no area or zone in the country today that has peace.

“We need personal change first, without which restructuring would remain a mirage”, the cleric said.

According to the Bishop, Boko Haram had been allowed to take hold especially in parts of northern Nigeria, with its attendant negative fruits of enmities, strife, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions and violent destructions of lives and property.

“The Fulani herdsmen had continued to assault communities, raping peoples’ wives, mothers and daughters unchallenged, maiming, and killing people, torching their homes, farms, crops and taking over their abodes with bravado.

“Whereas in other areas, militancy and kidnap were the order of the day, destroying lives, property and private/public facilities showing that the nation is in serious trouble,” he said.

Bishop Okeke however called on all to imbibe the teaching and message of the season as they undergo the stages of sacrifice and endurance of Christ passion ahead the Easter festivities.