Bill Cosby Sentencing: Janice Dickinson Rips Disgraced Comedian: ‘Throw the Book at Him’

Janice Dickinson, the former supermodel who’s among the dozens of women accusing Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct, is blasting the comedian as he faces sentencing in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

During the sexual assault trial earlier this year, Dickinson testified that she was drugged and raped by Cosby in 1982.

Speaking exclusively to Inside Edition, Dickinson delivered a harsh rebuke of the man once dubbed “America’s dad.”

“I feel disgusting and disgusted by what went on between the two of us,” she said. “My innocence was robbed.”

Dickinson added that she hopes Cosby receives the maximum sentence.

“I want years of prison because he deserves years in prison, yes he does,” she said. “I want Judge [Steven] O’Neill to throw the book at him and lock his ass up.”

Back in April, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault following accusations by Temple University administrator Andrea Constand.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count, but state sentencing guidelines suggest he will serve just three years.

His sentence may likely be served in a brand new state-of-the-art Phoenix prison that opened in July. If he heads there, he will likely live in a two-man cell with bunk beds.

He could also be sentenced to house arrest at his sprawling estate near Philadelphia, or even be freed on bail while appealing the sentence.

But for Dickinson, a simple “sorry” would make a difference.

“It would certainly mean everything if he apologized before he was led out to prison in handcuffs,” she told Inside Edition.