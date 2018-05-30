DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Biafra National Guard Unveils Second Agenda; Launches Biafran Transitional Government (BTG)

On this day 30th of May; a day we the people of Biafra chose to sit at home in memory of our loved ones who died in the hands of genocidal country Nigeria. We hereby, further use this day to launch new Biafran Transitional Government (BTG), by which the sit at home is a mark of respect and acceptance of Biafran Transitional Government. Recently re-inaugurated Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration (BSMCA) will continue to oversee the Biafran Transitional Government affairs pending when emerged leader of Biafra National Guard (BNG) shall make a live broadcast/speech to unveil our Chief of Staff, foreign allies and government machineries.

For the speedy restoration of Biafra and following the review of Biafran Shadow Government; Biafra National Guard at the end of the four days summit at our Nsukka-Enugu military barrack brought to an end Biafra Shadow Government which was launched March 18, 2009. Referencing; Nigerian Daily Independent Newspaper Monday April 6, 2009, Page IV, Vol. 3, No. 1713. Front page Saturday Independent of April 25, 2009, Vol. 2 No. 201. National Light March 18, 2009, Page 2. The Difference May 24, 2009, Page 3. Daily Independent March 25, 2009, Vol. 3, No. 1705 Page IV. The Difference May 3, 2009, Page 3. Scroll Magazine Nigeria; Volume 2, No. 24, May 25, 2009, Page 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The new Biafran Transitional Government is to be headed or overseen by the Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration (BSMCA). This government is the last lap of the Biafran Provincial Government (BPG) to lead the peoples of Biafra into sovereign or elected government.

In launching Biafran Transitional Government; the people of Biafra make neither war, nor peace, with the state or peoples of Nigeria, rather, we exercise a Natural right, a Popular right, a Political right, and a right supported by United Nations Organization Charter and International Laws- the right to Self-determination.

However; the decision to launch Biafran Transitional Government is strictly according to the revered road map to Biafra in accordance with the Biafran Charter as launched and approved on 30th May 2007 by the leaders and peoples of Biafra in Diaspora and Territory of Biafra. This is the last Government on the Biafran Charter that shall usher in the elected Government of Biafra.

Biafran Transitional Government (BTG) is lawfully supported by the UN Charter as affirmed thereof and quoted in UN 2007 resolutions “Welcoming the fact that indigenous peoples are organizing themselves for political, economic, social and cultural enhancement and in order to bring to an end all forms of discrimination and oppression wherever they occur” it is on record that the peoples of Biafra have faced unimaginable institutionalized discrimination in Nigeria. In pursuance of this resolution; we Biafra National Guard launch Biafran Transitional Government.

In further standing with the UN Charter resolution which stated thus “Concerned that indigenous peoples have suffered from historic injustices as a result of, inter alia, their colonization and dispossession of their lands, territories and resources, thus preventing them from exercising, in particular, their right to development in accordance with their own needs and interests” we launch Biafran Transitional Government in pursuance of this resolution.

United Nations believe in the declaration of Biafran Transitional Government by virtue of its position in the 2007 UN Charter resolution on the rights of indigenous peoples in quote “Believing that this declaration is a further important step forward for the recognition, promotion and protection of the rights and freedoms of indigenous peoples and in the development of relevant activities of United Nations systems in this field”

UN also recognized the Biafran Transitional Government according to the 2007 Charter resolution which states thus “recognizing and reaffirming that indigenous individuals are entitled without discrimination to all human rights recognized in the international law, and that indigenous peoples possess collective rights which are indispensable for their existence, well-being and integral development as peoples”

Article 3 of the 2007 UN Charter says in quote “Indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination. By virtue of that right, they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural right” Any attempt to deny the Biafran Transitional Government their rights to self-determination will meet maximum response by any means possible.

Article 4 in quote “Indigenous peoples; in exercising their rights to self –determination, have the right to autonomy or self-government in matters relating to their internal and local affairs, as well as ways and means for financing their autonomous functions” by virtue of this; Biafran Transitional Government met UN Charter standard and must not be forcefully dared and such illegal force will meet proportional force from Biafra National Guard.

Number 1 of article 7 of UN Charter states; “indigenous individuals have the right to life, physical and mental integrity, liberty and security of persons” We the Biafra National Guard will fiercely, forcefully and jealously protect this right as contained if by any means violated by Nigerian state.

Number 2 of same article 7 of UN Charter states “indigenous peoples have the collective right to live in freedom, peace and security as distinct peoples and shall not be subjected to any act of genocide or any other act of violence; including forcibly removing children of the group to another group” The people of Biafra have been suffering genocide; a flagrant violation of their rights but with the launch of Biafran Transitional Government, Biafra National Guard aims to protect the peoples of Biafra from genocide and violence by any means possible.

By virtue of launching Biafran Transitional Government (BTG) according to the principle of UN 2007 Charter; Nigerian government has no right to conduct any military activity in our territory without our approval. We stand on article 30 of the UN Charter in quote “Military activities shall not take place in the lands or territories of indigenous peoples, unless justified by a relevant public interest or otherwise freely agreed with or requested by indigenous peoples concerned” Biafra National Guard shall massively engage to make sure the rights of indigenous peoples of Biafra are not violated in advent of military presence.

By virtue of article 8 of 1, 2a, 2b, 2c, 2d and 2e of the UN Charter on the rights of indigenous peoples, Nigerian state has no right to interfere with the activities of Biafra National Guard in whatsoever capacity. Article 8 of 1 states in quote “Indigenous peoples and individuals have the right not to be subjected to forced assimilation or destruction of their culture. Article 8 of 2a states in quote “Any action which has the aim or effect of depriving them of their integrity as distinct peoples, or of their cultural or ethnic identities”. Article 8 of 2b states in quote “Any action which has the aim or effect of dispossessing them of their lands, territories or resources. Article 8 of 2c states in quote “Any form of forced population transfer which has the aim or effect of violating or undermining any of their rights”. 2d states in quote “Any form of forced assimilation or integration”. 2e states in quote “Any form of propaganda designed to promote or incite racial or ethnic discrimination directed against them”.

Biafran Transitional Government enjoys recognition of the United Nations by virtue of Article 42 of the 2007 Charter. We hereby urge the provinces of Biafra to freely identify with the legal and lawful Biafran Provincial Government (BPG) for the speedy restoration of Biafra.

The African Charter further supported creation of Biafran Transitional Government overseen by Biafra National Guard by virtue of article 20 of 1 and 2. 1 states in quote “All peoples shall have right to existence. They shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination. They shall freely determine their political status and shall pursue their economic and social development according to the policy they have freely chosen. 2 states in quote “Colonized or oppressed peoples shall have the right to free themselves from the bonds of domination by resorting to any means recognized by the international community.

Establishment of Biafra National Guard (BNG) as a military wing in charge of indigenous security and defense of the peoples of Biafra for the restoration of Biafra in 2008 was derived from 2005 African Charter, article 23 of 1 which states in quote “All peoples shall have the right to national and international peace and security. The principles of solidarity and friendly relations implicitly affirmed by the Charter of the United Nations and reaffirmed by that of the organization of African Unity shall govern relations between states…”

The Biafra National Guard by way/means of seeking to restore Biafra is naturally pursuing article 24 of African Charter with all its ingredients’ thereof, in quote “All peoples shall have the right to a general satisfactory environment favourable to their development”

Having rectified the lawful status of Biafra Provincial Government (BPG) overseen by Biafra National Guard, we urge the provinces of Biafra to henceforth stick and accept the provincial Adjutants and their staff of the Biafran Transitional Government (BTG) overseen by Biafra National Guard (BNG) whose list shall soon be made public via the press.

We put the United Nations; African Union and the world at large on notice over the coming of Biafra, we shall not succumb to peace or violence in the cause of this task, but shall pay with equal measure any measure set against the peoples of Biafra by Nigeria which violates our human rights and threatens our enjoyment of UN 2007 Charter and African Charter respectively.

We want to appreciate the Adjutants that emerged as provincial heads of this new government and also appreciate those that piloted Biafran Shadow Government (BSG). We won’t forget the Biafran Government in Exile (BGIE) for their massive contributions that made the Biafran Shadow Government a success. We also appreciate Major Nkuma Igbokwe; our spokesman who stood firmly in the period of the Biafran Shadow Government but had to hand over to Colonel Nsikak Akpan in the new and final Biafran Provincial Government (BPG).

The provincial Adjutants are by this press release ordered to quickly commence activities to harmonize and sensitize their various provinces as we make headway into the real or elected government of Biafra.

