Biafra Group Adopts APGA For Anambra Guber Polls

Press release of the Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN)

The Governing Council of Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria MOBIN in its commitment to revolutionary changes in the governance of Biafraland, and in its uncompromising determination to ensure that justice, fairness and truth prevail in our nation so that we can have a strong regional voice in governance leading to nationhood, has resolved as follows:

1. That our entry into the Nigerian politics as Biafran activists working as the mobilization agency for one political party in the past has given us the required experience in politics for the benefit of the Biafran Self-determination Project.

2. That MOBIN, and indeed the 70 million Biafrans scattered across the world who believe in our methodology of self-determination consisting of legal, political and diplomatic strategies, will work with the existing governments that are sympathetic to the Igbo cause, to strengthen their efforts and achieve our goals. In this regard, MOBIN has studied the situation critically and decided to work with the ALL PROGRESSIVE GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA) as the most reliable Igbo party in the country by our assessment, and of course, the most successful political party in the nation.

3. MOBIN will assist All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and Gov Willie Obiano to win Anambra state 2017 governorship election.

4. To this end, we have identified a number of advantages that APGA has over other parties:

* It is specially designed, structured and mandated to defend and develop the Igbo man and the Igbo nation, hence it was adopted by Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu of blessed memory to be the ideal party for us Biafrans living in Nigeria,

* It does not only enjoy the advantage of incumbency, being the party in power, but also, has proven to be the most progressive party not just in the South East and all Igbo land, but in the whole country called Nigeria. So invariably, APGA is still the best performing party in both Biafra and Nigeria.

* It is the only party that has been able to achieve 100 percent efficient developmental governance without the presence of the federal government. It has not only done this but has also beaten the records of the current federal government party, and the former one. In other words, Anambra is the only state that has remained in the forefront of economic, educational, infrastructural and social development without enjoying the comforts of a federal government assistance.

5. Having studied Anambra State, we have come to the conclusion that no other party can replicate what is going on at the moment in terms of development.

In its 12 years in power, this political party without a single support from the federal government, by managing to hold on to power, has been able to make the state the most developed in the south east in terms of infrastructure.

6. Anambra State today is the most business-friendly State in the region, and has the largest network of roads. Even though a state with a very young state capital at Awka, the capital is the most modern capital city, beating all other states much older in terms of aesthetics.

Before the coming of the government of APGA, a city like Onitsha, one of the largest business cities in the country, was also the one with the poorest roads network. It was also adjudged the most violent prone city and a den of crooks. The coming of APGA Government changed all that.

Today, Onitsha, which is the entry point into the south east has become a pride of all the Igbo people and indeed, the pride of all Biafrans.

7. It is also on record that Onitsha has become the best in terms of roads and highways today in the whole south east. Not only that, the best roads network in the country is right in Anambra State. This uncommon transformation took place under 12 years and was perfected by an ordinary regional party, APGA. No Federal government assisted them. It’s a feat the Biafrans cannot ignore.

8. It is also on record that Anambra is the only state that never witnessed the recession. It is also on record that in less than four years, the current administration has added N51 billion IGR to the N40 billion generated by the previous administration. Anambra is top among states that do not owe salaries in the country. This is a state that does not take loans, neither is it reckoned among the oil producing states.

9. Anambra is the only state in Nigeria that aside from providing support for government schools, also extends such support to privately owned schools. Due to this, Anambra for some years now, is always rated among the top 3 in all national certificate examinations every year consecutively.

10. Women in governance: It is also expedient to mention that APGA is the only party in Nigeria that has ever produced a female governor in the history of this country in the person of Her Excellency, Dame Lady Virginia Etiaba. This also happened right in Anambra. This is the State that comes first in all good things.

11. For these reasons, Anambra is a leader in industrialization, trade and commerce, and of course, indigenous investments. The government provided a comfortable business environment for all these to happen.

12. Only an effective government like Obiano’s will be able to localise leadership for Ndi Igbo and Biafrans and develop an acceptable system that will give Biafrans satisfactory blueprints akin to what is obtainable in prosperous nations across the globe.

13. Biafrans will continue to pursue self determination and freedom but since we are still in Nigeria, we shall employ the laws of the country, and exercise our civic rights as citizens to pursue these goals. We know we shall win because God is on our side.

14. Permit me also to say that at this point in time, the political pursuit for the freedom of Biafra has been activated, and that is what we in MOBIN are pursuing. MOBIN is the only political movement for all Biafrans applying the strategies of law, politics and diplomacy for self-determination. We will work with this formula until our overall goals are achieved.

15. ‎Therefore in pursuing these goals, we hereby remind our 70 million Biafrans across the globe that Ojukwu pursued to a logical conclusion, his goals for Biafra by employing the political alternative, not once but all the time. He didn’t abandon politics totally as its on record that he contested for the Senate and Presidency. Certainly, he knew where power resided.

16. We are rising up now like other emerging nations out there- Scotland, Catalonia and Kurdistan, to pursue this beautiful goal of nationhood through the ballot.

17. In conclusion, let me express much gratitude to the Director General of MOBIN, Mrs. Rita Eberechukwu Anigbogu (Ada Biafra) and all the indefatigable Directors and Officers of MOBIN, for their unflinching loyalty and dedication to our self-determination project for Biafra.

18. On behalf of the Governing Council of MOBIN, I call on all the Biafran elders, women, men, youths, students, workers and traders to join hands with us. Let us now support the efforts of our men who have laboured for over 50 years on this path. We salute Lady Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the first leader of the modern Biafran movement for her untiring efforts to bring good governance our way. I salute you my learned friend and sister and pledge that, as we join hands today, we shall together build a stronger political force.

19. We are the Biafrans in politics in Nigeria, and the glory of the Igbo Nation, and indeed, the glory of the whole Biafraland, shall be restored in this generation.

God bless all lovers of freedom.

Signed:

Emeka Emekesiri, Esq., Chairman of MOBIN