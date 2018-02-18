DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue To Consider Cluster Settlements

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom says his administration is considering encouraging people of the state to live in cluster communities instead of current scattered settlement pattern.

Governor Ortom stated, weekend, Tse-Jande Ageva, Mbalom in Gwer Local Government Area, this during the burial of his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol wnd a Veteran Master of Ceremony, Mr. Denis Uchin Jande.

Ortom who also caution the youth on incessant drug abuse said cluster settlement pattern will make it easy for government to provide social amenities such as roads, hospitals, schools, water and electricity.

He also said it will make it easier for the people to alert themselves in times of trouble just as it will also enable government to quickly intervene in times of insecurity.

Governor Samuel Ortom said his administration would support Mbalom Community to effectively engage in agriculture saying that a programme would evolve whereby farmers in the Community would be assisted to utilize their land for socio-economic development.

Governor Ortom explained that both the cluster Communities and land development were strategies that could discourage unnecessary encroachment, saying he would liaise with the Traditional Institution in the State to work out the modalities.

The Governor promised to construct the major road linking Mbalom with Ikpayongo and construct the bridge in memory of some of the illustrious sons there such as Ignatius Nomhwange and Mr.Uchin Jande.

Governor Ortom said he appointed Mr. Jande as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocols on merit and urged those with special talents to utilize them effectively just like the deceased did for the benefit of society.

The Governor stressed the need for all well-meaning people of the state to continue to speak with one voice in order to curb the current insecurity situation in Benue state.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr.Titus Zam and Chairman of the Governor’s Aides Forum, Mr.Frank Adzu said the death of Mr. Jande was a deadly blow to them as they would miss him greatly.

State Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Tsetim Ayargwer, on behalf of the party, described Mr. Jande as a man for all and expressed hope that his death would engender peace among People of Benue irrespective of party affiliation

In a sermon, the Dean of Makurdi Deanery, Very Reverend Father Amos Mbachie who said Mr. Jande had applied himself well as an entertainer, challenged others to strive to do more than him, expressing the hope that his death would be a uniting factor for People of the State.