Benue, Rivers, Kaduna Massacre: Mark Condemns Killings

…wants perpetrators fished out

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has taken stock of the renewed violent attacks in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States and called for urgent and strategic approach to halt further tragedies.

Senator Mark condemned the attacks on defenseless citizens in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States saying “this pogrom is reprehensible, barbaric and inhuman”.

Scores of worshippers in Omoku, Rivers State were murdered in cold blood, about 50 assassinated in a Benue farming community while a traditional ruler and his household were gruesomely hacked to death in Southern Kaduna on a New Year day.

Senator Mark lamented the unabating anarchy across the land and urged security operatives to rise up to the challenges and curb the menace.

He called for working synergy between and among security operatives to combat the worrisome situation.

Senator Mark condoled with the governments and people of Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States over the heinous crimes and asked them to step up measures needed to protect lives and property.

A worried Senator Mark said: “No matter the anger in a man’s mind, resorting to violence or taking another person’s life can only aggravate the situation. There are enough channels of mediation including the Court and the legislature to address perceived or alleged misdemeanor.

“Nobody has a right to take another man’s life needlessly. The law must take its course and perpetrators must not go unpunished. This lawlessness must not continue. Security operatives must do the needful to fish out the perpetrators.

“Nigeria is a nation govern by law. Every citizen is a stake holder and everyone has a right to life.

“Our governments must stand up for the people. Enough of this malady. We deserve to live in peace in our fatherland”.