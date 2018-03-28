DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue Records 120 New Births, 80,450 Children In IDPs Camps – Ortom’s Aide

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Not fewer than 80,000 Benue children are currently living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps following herdsmen attacks on parts of the state, State Governor Samuel Ortom has said.

Governor Ortom through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, also told 247ureports on phone that the state has also recorded about 120 new births across the eight IDPs camps in the state.

Mr Akase who described the situation as disturbing, said the number of children in the eight IDPs camps stood at 80,450 as at last week.

He decried the plight of victims, especially the young ones whose future he lamented are being jeopardized because they have continued to stay out of school.

“The children of Benue State have been forced into the camps by men who kill by both the gun and the sword; men who do not spare women and children; men who set ablaze schools and places of worship. The children are no longer going to school. Their schools are in ruins following attacks by violent herdsmen”, he stated.

Mr Akase who noted that the camps are not conducive for them called on good spirited Nigerians to, as a matter of urgency, assist the Benue State Government to ensure their safe return to their homes.

Akase who stated that Benue state is very important to the country for food security also expressed fears that if the situation is allowed to fester, the humanitarian crisis may lead to food shortages, poverty and hunger.

“I call on Nigerians to continue to say no to the invasion and occupation of communities in Benue and other parts of the country. Our children also deserve a good future. They do not deserve to grow up in IDPs camps”, he added.

The Chief Press Secretary disclosed that state resources have been overstretched with nearly 180,000 IDPs now in Benue DIP camps assured that the State Government will not relent in taking care of the affected persons despite the unfortunate situation.

He said Governor Samuel Ortom remains committed to bringing to an end the killing of innocent Benue people to guarantee the return of his people to their ancestral homes.