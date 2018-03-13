DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue Police Confirms Two officers Dead

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Two Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) of the Benue State Police Command have been allegedly murdered at the early hours of Monday, by Fulani Herdsmen at Tse-Oragbo, Nyiev council of Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

An eye witness from the area who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi, said the Herdsmen carried out the senseless attack few fews before the arrival of President Buhari to the state.

Confirming the deaths, State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni said the Benue State Police Command regret to announce the death of two of its Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs).

The press release titled “Death in Active Service” which was made available to 247ureports in Makurdi states that the two officers met their death in the hands of some armed bandits, while on confidence building patrol at Orogbo Village in Guma LGA on 11th March 2018 at about 1400hrs.

The Commissioner vowed that the bandits who escaped into the forest in the area, shall be apprehended and brought to justice.

He said the Police will not be dettered by the loss and assured the general public of their renewed commitment to the war against all acts of criminality.

“We will continue to count on the partnership of the good people of the State in this regard, he said.