Benue Police Boss Hails Ortom’s Security Efforts

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The new Police Commissioner in Benue State, Mr. Okon Etim Ene, has hailed Governor Samuel Ortom for his sustained support to security agencies working in the state.

CP Ene who made the commendation today, in Makurdi, when he visited Governor Ortom in Government House said his efforts has enabled them to restore peace in the state.

Mr Ene stated that the success of security operations in the state which led to a relatively peaceful environment would not have been possible without the support of the Governor Ortom.

He promised to adopt effective community policing, intelligence gathering and proactive approaches to ensure the reduction of crime in the state to the lowest level stressing that no meaningful development could take place in an insecure environment.

While appealing for continued support to facilitate successful operations, the commissioner said his command would partner with other security agencies to sustain peace so that Benue retains her status as the food basket of the nation.

Responding, Governor Ortom expressed optimism that the new Police Commissioner would bring his experience as someone who is familiar with the Benue terrain as well as a graduate from the war college to tackle the security challenges in the state.

He charged CP Ene to uphold professional ethics even as he appealed to the people of the state to assist security agencies with useful information that would make their operations easier.

Governor Ortom restated the commitment of his administration to continue to complement security agencies in securing the state and commended the state Police command for living up to its responsibilities over the years.

While describing security operatives as gallant officers, Governor Ortom also commiserated with families of slain security personnel who lost their lives in the course of securing the state.

He stated that government was working out a package to assist the families of the deceased security operatives just as he also commended the Inspector General of Police for transferring the immediate past Commissioner of Police for supporting impunity and lawlessness adding that such officers give the force a bad image.