Benue Okada Riders Seek Appointment Into Ortom’s Govt

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Commercial Motorcycle Riders in Benue State, popularly known as “Okada Riders”, under the auspices of Benue Motorcycle Hirers Association (BENMOHA), have appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to appoint one of them as Senior Special Assistant on Okada matters to assist in intelligence gatherings.

Chairman of BENMOHA, Comrade Patrick Agera who made the appeal when he led other members of the association to visit Governor Ortom at Government House, Makurdi, said majority of their mrmbers are graduates and could do better working for the state.

Agera said commercial motorcycle riders have contributed immensely to the socio economic development and youths empowerment in the state, stressing that it was unfortunate that successive governments did not give them recognition.

He insisted that Okada riders are neither armed robbers nor Kidnappers as portrayed by some members of the public but learned and qualified graduates that would perform creditably well in any capacity in government if given opportunity.

“We were the actual people who canvass for support, vote for Politicians who seek elective positions, contribute to nation building yet people spread bad information about us.

“We have never been given opportunity to serve in capacity of government. Therefore, give us the opportunity to serve and we are ready to redeem the bad image Okada riders have”, he stated.

Comrade Agera promised to mobilise entire Okada riders in the state to campaign for governor Ortom and ensure he returns to office in 2019.

He further appealed to the governor to also appoint Okada riders into his campaign team and provide mobility like Motorcycles to them to enable them take his campaign message to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Governor Ortom acknowledged the contributions of the association to the economic development of the state saying that they have become self reliant on the account of their daily duties and promised to look into their request.

Represented by his Adviser on Security, Col. Paul Hemba, Ortom disclosed that members of the Benue Motorcycle Hirers Association, BENMOHA suffered so much attacks more than any other people in the state by herdsmen.

He charged them to be more security conscious by always recognizing strange and suspicious faces as they convey passengers from pace to place and to be ready to report such faces to the appropriate authorities.