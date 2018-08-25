DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue NUJ Chapter Loses Chairman

Benue Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lost it’s newly elected chairman, Mr David Ukuma.

Mr Ukuma had barely two months in office when he died.

David Ukuma was of Radio Benue chapel. He was inaugurated into office on July we, 2018 after he had pulled 145 votes to win Fidelis Otebe who got 16 votes of the same chapel, Radio Benue Makurdi.

The Vice Chairman of the Union, Comrade Kajo Martins, spoke to 247ureports this morning saying “Yes we just lost David Ukuma to a brief illness, at the Benue State Univerity Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, this morning, his remains has been deposited at the Mortuary, we are headed for his house to condole with the family.

It could be recalled that on August 12, members of the NUJ had joined Ukuma for a Thanksgiving Service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Genabe ,Welfare Quarters where Ukuma had returned thanks to God for all his mercies on his life and that of his family.

On that day, our correspondent reports that he looked weak and sick but from time to time, Ukuma managed to push up a smile as he welcomed his guests

Ukuma was a Senior Reporter/Producer ,”View Point and Issues of the Moment,” at Radio Benue Makurdi. He also was the immediate past Chairman of the Radio Benue a chapel, before his assumption as the NUJ Chairmanship in the state.