Benue Leaders To Buhari: No Land For Cattle Colony

Benue State stakeholders on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and said the state has no land for a cattle colony the Federal Government is planning to establish.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted one hour, took place inside the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Addressing State House reporters later, Governor Sam Ortom said the state has no land for cattle colonies.

Ortom, who said the meeting was at the instance of Benue stakeholders, stressing that the state had no 10,000 hectares of land requested by the Federal Government for a colony in the state.

The governor stated that 60,000 people were displaced following the recent attacks by herdsmen in the state.

He said the president had renewed his directive to the Inspector General of Police to arrest the perpetrators of the attacks.

Ortom said they also appealed to Buhari to cause the arrest of Maiyetti Allah leaders who, he said, were still issuing threats of attacks.

He said the president assured them that there is no room for impunity and that he would ensure there is peace in Benue.

The governor also described the allegations that he was arming militias as false.

Source: Daily Trust