Benue Killings: My People Are Still Under Siege – Ortom

…as NGF/APC Governors condole him

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said his state is still under siege by Fulani herdsmen as there are pockets of killings still going on in the hinterlands of the State.

Governor Ortom who stated this when Northern Governors Forum, (NGF) and All Progressives Congress, ( APC) Governors visited to commiserate with him over the death of innocent lives during the attacks.

Ortom told them that Benue is still living in fear and under siege by Fulani herdsmen. They have continued to issue threats to attack Benue and have not stopped. The president will have to do something in this regard”.

Governor Ortom announced that the state has registered over 80,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and is grappling with the challenges of taking care of them.

He thanked them for identifying with the state at its trying moment noting that Benue is not alone in the security challenges and urged them to be proactive to enable them surmount the challenges collectively.

He called on the president to ensure the stability and peace of the country and Benue in particular by ensuring that proactive action is taken on the intelligence reports gathered from the state.

He again requested the president to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore who he said have continue to issue threats to attack Benue and expressed the hope that what happened in Benue will not repeat again.

“We are committed to one Nigeria and to the protection of lives and property in our state irrespective of where you are coming from. Nigerians and foreigners are free to do their legitimate business in Benue but everyone must live by the law of the land,” he added.

Earlier, the Northern Governors Forum, (NGF) and All Progressives Congress, ( APC) Governors had expressed their grief over the invasion and killing of Benue people in the new year attack by herdsmen.

The forum’s Chairman and Governor of Bornu state, Kashim Ibrahim led some members, Nasir El’Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori to commiserate with Governor Samuel Ortom and the Benue people over their loss.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Ibrahim who condemned the attacks said they were in the state on behalf of the 19 Northern Nigerian Governors and 26 APC sister states to commiserate with Benue over their loss.

The NGF chairman prayed God to restore peace and calm in the state and give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.

He commended Governor Ortom for his steadfastness in handling the matter saying leadership is about challenges and that they were all elected to prevent problems or solve them when they arise.

“If the North East is standing today after the Boko Haram unslaught, I believe that the challenges Benue is facing today will be a thing of the past and soon too”.

Ibrahim stated that they are committed to peace in Benue saying “Benue is the food basket of the Nation and we need peace here for food security. As governors, we will do our best to complement efforts of the federal and Benue governments to ensure peace and development of the State”.