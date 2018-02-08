DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue Killings: Fayose Slams Buhari On Double Standards

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has called on the federal government to stop ruling the country with double standards.

Fayose stated this, last week, when he visited Benue to commiserate with the government and people of the State over the new year attacks.

Fayose said a situation where a particular group who are unleashing mayhem on others are treated as sacred cows while others who perpetrate lesser offences are made to face the wrath of the law is a double standard and should not be allowed to continue.

According to him, what has happened in Benue is tantamount to ethnic cleansing. “This country belongs to our forefathers who handed it to us. So any attempt to dislodge you will bring great consequences on those who want to dislodge you.

“I want to the grave side today and I was moved to tears. How can people be slaughtered like cows. There is no terrorism more than what has happened in Benue”, he said insisting that all hands must be on deck to defeat the terror that confront us.

“I charge the federal government to stop ruling Nigeria with double standard. Killing innocent souls, sacking their communities is nothing but terrorism.

“The Nigerian constitution has given the Governor powers to make laws. You have made the anti open grazing law, stand by it. The law must not be compromised not aborted, he said. Fayose also donated tge sum of N10 Million to IDPs.

In his response, Gorvernor Samuel Ortom regretted that the authorites did not heed the alerts from Benue saying if they did, the 73 souls and many others who died as a result of the attacks would still be alife today.

He expressed the hope that the blood of the innocent shed in Benue will open a new page for the state and Nigerian at large.

Ortom said there will be a paradigm shift as he has decided to join Fayose to speak out against wrong doings in the country particularly, on the killings in Benue until justice, equity and fairness is done.