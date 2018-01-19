DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue Killings: Enough Of This Bloodbath – Moro

Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has expressed pain over the ceaseless killings of innocent Nigerians and destruction of property in Benue State due to the Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes.

Reacting to a latest report that the killings in Benue has extended to his Local Government Area, Okpokwu, Moro, wondered why those involved would not allow peace to reign.

“Information coming out of Okpokwu Local Government Council Area indicates that one Fulani Herdsman was killed, houses razed and two Fulani herdsmen are missing. If this is true, it is very sad and unfortunate indeed, coming at the heels of the killing and mass burial of Benue State citizens recently. This is one killing too many. Benue State has witnessed unprecedented spates of killings in the recent past from Agatu to Guma, from Guma to Logo and Buruku to Kwande and most parts of the State. With the horrendous killings of the past few weeks, efforts appeared to be geared towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial herdsmen/farmers clashes occasioning death. This latest killing, abduction and destruction of property in Okpokwu Local Government is therefore unacceptable,” Moro declared in a statement he personally signed.

The ex-Minister noted that “Intelligence in the recent past had indicated a possible attack of Fulani herdsmen by armed gangs who have been suspected to be behind the killing of retired teachers and businessmen in the area. It is unfortunate that, these same armed gangs are suspected in this latest killing.

“I urge security agents in the area to urgently take steps to fish out and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Life is sacred and a gift from God and no person(s) regardless of status has a right to take another’s life. I commend the security agencies in the area for the success recorded in the recent past, I urge them not to rest on their oars. This killing certainly is a blot on the success of the police that has been able to arrest known criminals, armed bandits in the area recently. Killings of any sort are unacceptable and condemnable.”

While commiserating with those who have lost their loved ones, Comrade Moro appealed to the people affected by the recent unfortunate incident to remain calm, trusting that the security agencies would rise up to the occasion to bring those who committed the crime to justice. He also asked them not to get involved in reprisal attacks as, according to him, that is not a solution to the problems.