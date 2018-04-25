DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue Killings: Buhari’s Sympathy Hypocritical, Taunting – MASSOB

By Nedum Noble

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), on Wednesday, described as hypocritical and taunting, President Buhari’s sympathetic condolence to the people of Benue state over the killings of two reverend fathers and several others by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Nineteen Christians, including two Reverend priests worshiping at a church in the early hours of Tuesday were reportedly murdered, while their settlements were razed in a town in the state.

The group charged the Catholic Church and the people of Benue state not to accept President Buhari’s condolence massage, saying that he hypocritically exempted his Islamic foot soldiers from the gruesome murders of followers of Jesus Christ.

A statement signed by a factional Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu and made available to newsmen in Awka, MASSOB described Chibuike Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha, Ogbonnaya Onu, Chris Ngige and others from Igbo land that later joined APC as a national party as political errand boys and stooges of the real owners and controllers of APC.

The group also described the current government of Nigeria under President Buhari and Osibanjo as a huge monumental failure which can never be redeemed again. We have seen the hypocritical handwriting which was as a result of the secret and deceitful pact / agreement reached and agreed by the Hausa Fulani representing Arewa and Yorubas representing Oduduwa against the people of old Eastern region on the platform of APC.

“It is very obvious and clearer that Buhari will hand over the relay baton of APC to a Muslim Yoruba man after his tenure. They are seriously working on this Islamic agenda which no APC bigwigs from old eastern region can stop”, the group said.

MASSOB maintained that Miyetti Allah were the real terrorist movement using Fulani herdsmen as a camouflage, and tagged it as the fourth worst terrorist organization in the world ranking, adding, “They have openly vowed and threatened by their sponsors and patrons which includes the Islamic religious, traditional and opinion leaders that they will continue to dominate and terrorize all perceived enemies and oppositions.

“They have also insisted that president Buhari must continue as president of Nigeria because he is their own, implementing the religious instruction of Othman Dan Fodio, warning that Buhari’s condolences to the people of Benue state through a Christian media adviser is to ridicule the Christian faith.

“The rot, imbalances and inequalities in education sector where there are special and preferential laws for northern citizens against the southern citizens, the economic harsh policies against the people of Eastern region, the continuous tribalism and sentimental hatred exhibited against the people of eastern region and Christians in Nigeria are all manifestation of worst government”, the group noted.