DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue Guber Primaries: Seven Aspirant Jostle For PDP Ticket

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) holds its gubernatorial primary election in Benue on Sunday, September 30, 2018, seven aspirant including the Incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom will be slugging it out to fly the party’s flag ahead of 2019 general elections.

Others contesting at the 30th September, election holding at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, includes Mr John Tondo, Mr Gabriel Nyitse and Engr Felix Atume, Mr Joseph Iorapuu, Former DG of NAFDAC, Paul Orhii and Barr Dave Iorhemba.

Speaking to our correspondent in his office on Saturday, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bemgba Iortyom promised that the party will hold a free and fair primaries for all its aspirants.

He said out of the Seven qualified aspirants contesting on the party platform, “delegates would look at their personalities, track records, antecedents and profiles to arrive at a credible decision as to who can fly the party’s flag at the general election.

Bemgba who insisted that the party can not take things for granted said “other parties are going to field in their strong candidates and we have a responsibility to also field in our best. So we are relying on our delegates to do that for the governorship election and select the best out of the seven aspirants as to who will fly the flag.

He said the candidate must be saleable and one who can defeat other opponents and ensure that PDP clinch victory at the general election come 2019.

He said accreditions of Statutory and Adhoc delegates for the indirect guber primaries would commence in Makurdi, exactly 10 a.m at Aminu Isa Kontagora Arts Theatre, for delegates from Zone ‘A’, MacCarthy Stadium for delegates from Zone ‘B’ and at IBB Square for Zone ‘C’ delegates.

Bemgba said the party had cautioned all participants in the primaries to shun violence and be of good conduct but added that adequate arrangemrnts have been made to provide security during the election.

He said the Nigerian Police Force, Men of the Civil Defence will be on ground to forestall any rancour while the FRSC have also been deployed for a hitch free movement during the election”.