From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council, today, approved the sum of N70 Million to the State Ministry of Education to facilitate the teaching of all the children living in Internally Displaced Person, IDPs, camps across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Lawrence Onoja Jnr disclosed this while briefing journalists after the exco meeting presided over by the acting Governor, Engr Benson Abounu.

He said the momey will be used to provide all the needed materials for the over 80,000 children living in camps to enhance the emergency education programme which is currently on going.

Onoja said council also directed that the advertisement placed on national dailies on the sales of government properties be reviewed.

He said the directive became necessary because council observed that not all government properties were meant to be sold. “Others, like the Makurdi Modern Market was to be concessioned”, he said.

He also said the sum of 170 Million being Benue state outstanding counterpart contribution to the Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria (RUSHPIN) programme in the state was according to Mr Onoja Jnr approved.

He said the Ministry of Finance has been directed to immediately release the fund through the Benue state Planning Commission to ensure sustainability of the programme.