Benue College Matriculates 1,417, Warns Against Cultism, Homosexualism

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi.

Benue State College of Education Katsina-Ala has matriculated 1,417 students into its various Educational programmes.

Speaking during its 42nd matriculation ceremony the Provost, Mr John Orze Kor charged the new students against relishing their freedom in wanton abandonment of cardinal purpose of being in the College.

He advised them to attend classes, undertake all assignments and study hard for examination.

Orze Kor who is the 11th Provost of the College, stressed the institution’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice/misconduct, cultism, improper dressing, drug abuse, homo sexualism, lesbianism, alcoholism, prostitution, romantic engagements between students and staff, among others warning that appropriate disciplinary measures would be meted out to erring students.

The Provost also urged the students to always remain focused and dedicated to their academics by constantly patronizing the College’s ultra modern library and bookshop, which according to him, were well stocked with current titles, insisting that the sale of handouts and books by lecturers directly to students was illegal and was prohibited.

He urged the students to Report to the appropriate authority on campus any compilation by anybody to purchase any material.

Orze Kor, who identified some of the major challenges confronting the institution to include lecture halls, lecture theatres, offices and hostel accommodation, among others, appealed to public-spirited individuals and other relevant stakeholders in the College, to assist them.

He thanked the visitor to the College, Sate Governor, Samuel Ortom, Tertiary Education Fund, for their immense investments and interest in the university as well as other well-meaning Nigerians, who he said, have been contributing to the growth of the university.