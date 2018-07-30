DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue Assembly Suspend 7 Members

The Benue State House of Assembly members have suspended seven members of its fold that had earlier held an illegal seating on the auspices of the Nigerian Police for the period of six Months. They include the following:

Adanyi Benjamin – Terhemba Chabo Benjamin Nungwa Bem Mngutyo Adams Okloho James Okefe Nick Eworo

The suspension motion was moved by the majority leader of the house Rt. Hon. Hon Avine Agbom and seconded by Hon. Ianna Jato.

Recalled that the former speaker of the assembly was impeached last week with the majority of 22 members who append their signatures to that effect.

Note also that a Makurdi High court presided by Hon. Justice Adam Onum, the Benue State Chief Judge issued an injunction restraining the impeached speaker Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange from parading himself as the speaker and to return all government property in his possession to the assembly.

The plenary is adjourned to 21st of August 2018