From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

It was tension and mellow drama today in Benue as a faction of members of Benue State House of Assembly, led by the impeached former speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange has began a process to impeach the State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Speaking with newsmen in his residence, today, Ikyange said 12 Members of the house sat and took that decision.

Earlier, our correspondent gathered that the Benue State House of Assembly came under serious siege from both camps of the divide. It was also gathered that secret meetings were held early hours on Monday, by some people who are alleged to be sponsored by the APC led federal government to facilitate impeachment moves against Governor Samuel Ortom.

Some Benue youths, on hearing this, trooped to the Assembly complex at about 5am to block the place, but the Police allegedly sent from Abuja to rather aid the impeachment drove them away with tear gas.

But Ikyange said Ortom will be impeached for embezzlement of Local Government funds to the tune of N33 Billion, for using state money to shop for political parties, non performance and other sundry crimes.

He said the Governor will be served with the impeachment notice within seven day.

According to him, 15 other members of he House were also suspended for the period of six months.

Recall last week that the Chief Judge of Benue state, Justice Adam Onum granted an exparte motion brought by the Assembly stopping the former Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange from parading himself as speaker Benue state house of assembly.