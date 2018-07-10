DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue Assembly Denies Plot To Impeach Governor Ortom

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has denied the rumours making the rounds that members had sat earlier today to plot to impeach the State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The Speaker, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange made the denial while answering questions from newsmen who besieged his office at the Assembly complex to verify the rumours.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, there were rumours that the Assembly were going to commence processes to impeach both the speaker and the state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

This led to members of the Assembly sitting under tight security with the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni leading other police personnel to block the entrance of the Assembly complex.

But Ikyange told newsmen that “What you heard is simply a rumour. The process of impeachment is not what you get up one day and say you want to impeach. It must follow a process and what has the governor done to warrant an impeachment?

“There is nothing like impeachment from any angle. Those carrying the rumours just want to heat up the system just to create ripples and create unnecessary tension”.

Dispelling the rumours further, Ikyange said “As far as we are concerned, we have not imagined and can not imagine that. As far as we are concerned, he has been serving the people well and the House of Assembly has been very supportive of him as well as have a cordial relationship with him. There is nothing like that and I don’t think anybody will mute that kind of idea. Not under my leadership”, he said.

There were also rumours that former Governor and Current Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Sen. George Akume was spotted at the Assembly complex to stop the impeachment of the speaker who is said to be his (Akume’s) boy.

This too the Speaker dispelled the rumours that Former Governor and Senator Akume was at the Assembly to stop his purported impeachment saying “that is not to my knowledge as we speak.

“And Sen. George Akume did not come to the House of Assembly. I think he is too big to come here to meddle in the affairs or activities of the members of the House.

“…I can assure you nothing of such happened and two weeks ago, my colleagues passed a vote of confidence on me and there has not been any doubts in their minds as to my performance and credibility as speaker of the BSHA. So there is no move by the executive to impeach the house.”

He blamed it on those he described as rumour mongers who are out to capitalise on the little political misunderstanding in the ruling APC to cause disaffection.

Explaining the heavy police presence at the Assembly gate, the speaker said that there has been a little political instability in the state particularly in the ruling APC over interests and since the Assembly is made up of different political parties, there is likelihood of some little agitations.

He therefore explained that the police were around to ensure that there won’t be disagreements that would result into some kind of crisis.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fatal Owoseni said one of the good strategy of good policing is police visibility.

“We are everywhere especially in the metropolis. We are doing this as a proactive measure because when things are happening, when rumours are being spread, we also have a way of gathering intelligence.

“So there is police everywhere and I’m just going round to see my men at the different places where we put them”, the CP said.