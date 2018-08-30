DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue Assembly Confirms Atser As BIRS Chairman

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly today screened and confirmed Mr Terzungwe Atser as the Chairman of the Board of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS.

With this appointment, Mr. Atser has become the 10th Chairman of BIRS. He will be in charge of the state tax authority for the next four years.

The confirmation of Mr. Atser’s appointment followed the adoption of the motion moved by Hon. Joseph Ojabo, after members expressed satisfaction with his responses to the questions asked by the members of the House.

Mr Atser who until his appointment was the Acting Head of the planning, Research and Strategy Department of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, told the House that he intends to use his wealth of experience not just to boost the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state, but to also sustain it.

He stressed the need to turn away from Manual processes of collecting revenue to electronic means, and highlighted measures taken by the BIRS to deal with illegal road blocks and multiple taxation.

Mr Atser holds a B.Sc. in Economics from the Benue State University, and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the same institution.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Chairman BIRS, on Media and Publicity, Dennis Mernyi, was employed in 2010 by the Federal Inland Revenue Service as Assistant Director and acting head of Planning, Research and Statistics Department, a position he held until his appointment as Acting Chairman, Benue State Internal Revenue Service on 19th July, 2018.