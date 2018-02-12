DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue 73: Catholic Diocese Holds Prayer Session 1month After

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

One month after 73 victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue was given mass burial, the Catholic Dioceses in the state has held a prayer session in their honour.

The prayer session was led by the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Williams Avenya, Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, Otukpo diocese, Michael Apochi, and that of Katsina Ala Diocese, Peter Adobo.

Chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and Bishop of Jos Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama also attended the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom said government was committed to ensuring that insecurity in the state was nip in the bud.

He expressed gratitude over the stand by the church in supporting good cause that will lead to development of the country.

He commended the Catholic church for organising the prayers to mark one month remembrance for the January 1 herdsmen attack victim.

“As a church you have demonstrated that you stand for us and for justice and as a government there is nothing we can also do than to stand with the people” he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Bishop Ignatius Kaigama urged the church to remain united and pray for its people.

He expressed worry over the attacks on innocent lives saying Nigerians were killed in multitude almost on a daily basis and nothing is being done.

“Nigerians are killed in multitude almost on a daily basis and we ignore it. If one man is killed elsewhere in America, it becomes a big issue, but here in Nigeria, people are killed like chickens.

“We must team up together and prevent strangers from taking over our land. We must also teach our people to transcend ethnicity, religion and politics to work for their common interest,” he said.

Also the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Anagbe who deacribed the victims as matyrs said the one month memorial service was to pray and honour the deceased souls.

“May the souls of our dear brothers and sister, and all those who have been slain by all sorts of violence in our nation and all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace,” he prayed.

Earlier in a sermon, the Bishop of Gboko Diocese, Williams Avenya admonished Nigerians to pray for the dead killed by the marauding herdsmen across Nigeria.