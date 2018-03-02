A delegation from the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, (ABMF) has visited Benue State to commiserate with Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the State over the invasion and killing of innocent people since January 1st, 2018.

A former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu who spoke in People’s House, in Makurdi when he led a delegation from the foundation on a condolence visit on Governor Samuel Ortom over the death of over 73 persons murdered by Fulani herdsmen in new year day attack said they, in the Northern region, were saddened with the unfortunate killings in Benue state.

Aliyu said even when one life is lost, a nation must be concerned not to mention lives lost in a daily occurrence. “We need to listen to one another. There is need for unity most especially in the northern state and the northern region. Whatever that is going to cost us that unity, we need to nip it in the bud,” he added

The former Niger state Governor who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustee of Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, said state governors are just glorified Chief security officers of their states as they lack control over security apparatus in their domain who are answerable to Federal authorities.

He therefore stressed the need to invest in the welfare and logistics of the security agencies in their state saying “We must cooperate with the federal government because the control of the security apparatus is under the control of the federal government. This is no longer time to take things for granted. We need a sense of honesty to ensure we return that peace and unity that we are known for”.

Babangida Aliyu recalled that as Governor, he established cordial relationship with the security agencies in payment of their allowances as well as purchase of vehicles.

On the security situation in the State, Aliyu stressed the need for honesty and objectivity in recognizing the pains and suffering the Benue people are going through adding that the perpetrators must be arrested.

“There is need for unity not only in the country but in the North. Whatever will affect the unity of North should be nipped in the bud. Intelligence gathering should lie with the common people. Traditional rulers should be empowered to do more intelligence job to help the governors”, he said.

Chairman, Advisory Council of the Foundation retired Justice Mamman Nasir said the insecurity in Benue is created by some unknown Forces not from the North, assuring that they would do their best to restore peace and unity in the State and North.

Former Governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam lamented that what is happening to Benue people totally negates the principle and spirit of togetherness of the North.

Suswam who is also the Vice Chairman of the Foundation backed the anti grazing law enacted by Governor Ortom saying “I think what Ortom did was the right thing by enacting the law. If the federal government didn’t like it, they would have called him to dialogue.”

Governor Samuel Ortom lauded the contribution of late Sir Ahmadu Bello in ensuring peace and unity of the North and country.

He urged the Foundation to evoke the spirit of the late Sarduna of Sokoto and first prime minister of Northern Nigeria in the restoration of peace and unity in our communities.