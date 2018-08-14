DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benin Monarch Tasks Presidential Aspirants On Insecurity

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has tasked all political office seekers to make the security of lives and properties of Nigerians their priorities, noting that without security, nothing much can be done.

The Oba gave the task on Tuesday, during the visit of a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was at his palace to seek royal blessing on his political aspiration.

He expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country, saying that something must be done to arrest what he called unprecedented state of insecurity.

“If there is no peace and security, there is nothing anyone can do. The high level of unprecedented insecurity is something to worry about.

“We don’t have to fragment the country. We must do our best to keep the country as one. We have all it takes to make Nigeria the best country,” the Monarch said.

Oba Ewuare II also expressed worries over the development in the

“We are not too happy to see what is happening in the Senate, the house of rep and state houses of assembly.

“Those in leadership must find a way to ensure that those who elected them there are taken care of.