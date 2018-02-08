DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benin Monarch Accuses Church Leaders Of Aiding Human Trafficking

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has blamed some church leaders for the high rate of human trafficking and illegal migration in the State.

Oba Ewuare II who stated this when he received the Spiritual Leader and General Overseer of Spirit and Life Family Bible Church, Apostle (Mrs.) Deb’rah Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, in his palace in Benin, said reports indicate that some church leaders are encouraging human trafficking and illegal migration, instead of discouraging encouraging it.

He bemoaned the increasing rate of crime and other anti social vices in the society, even with the proliferation of churches in the country, adding that that was an indication that there is no fear of God in the people.

His Royal Majesty who called on church leaders to help discourage illegal migration and trafficking of the youths, disclosed that his Palace would continue to align with government to eradicate the menace in the society.

The Benin Monarch however commended the work of the Federal Government and International Organisation on Migration for their effort to expose the illicit trade and rescue Nigerians subjected to inhuman treatment in Libya.

He told his guests that the Oba Ewuare II Foundation has been established to meet the needs of the poor and less privileged in the society, adding that it is the desire of the Palace to make Edo State destination of choice for everyone by ensuring safety of lives and property.

The Oba said the Palace would collaborate with security agencies to ensure crime is kept as its lowest ebb in the state in order to make it conducive for investors, thereby creating employment and development.

Earlier, Apostle (Mrs.) Deb’rah Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, said she was in the Palace to acknowledge the good works of His Royal Majesty since he ascended the throne, especially the abolition of the Community Development Association (CDA), which she described as a landmark achievement.

She commended the Monarch for the peace and tranquillity in the Kingdom, and expresses hope that during the reign of Oba Ewuare II, the Kingdom would experience more peace, progress and development.

While acknowledging the goodness of God in the life of Oba Ewuare II, the clergywoman wished him long life and many years on the throne of his forefathers.