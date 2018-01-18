DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

How Belema Oil Sponsors Gani Topbba to Destabilize Ogoni The Ogoni Community Development Network has uncovered huge sum of money paid to Chief Gani Topba by Belema Oil Producing Limited to push the company’s interest in Ogoniland and persuade the people to accept Belema Oil as the preferred operator of OML 11. Exclusive reports from the homeland based on intelligence and diligent monitoring reveal that the mandate of Gani Topba, an uneducated and unemployed Ogoni primary school graduate, is to sponsor youths and violence against those opposed to Belema Oil and to launch a media campaign against the interests of another interested company, Robo Michael Limited. As at December 2017, the sum of N139million (One Hundred and Thirty Nine Million Naira) had been paid to Gani Topba to execute this mandate in the interest of Belema Oil. The money is paid in cash through one Tobin, an aide to the managing director of Belema Oil Producing Nig. Limited.

The Ogoni Community Development Network is informed that Chief Gani Topba intends to hold a meeting with Ogoni elites as soon as possible to induce them to back Belema Oil against Robo Michael and we are concerned about an attempt to diminish the value of our elites who will allow themselves under the control and coordination of touts like Gani Topba..

We will continue to watch developments in the homeland and will notify you of all clandestine moves against the Ogoni people especially as related to the infamous Ken Saro-Wiwa associates.

OCDN reject both Belema oil and Robo Micael as they are all enemies to the peace and progress of our homeland.

Signed:

Johnson Kuele

President, Ogoni Community Development Network