The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has approached a Benin High Court for perpetual injunction, restraining civil rights groups from protesting against electricity tariffs, rates, levies and fees.

The electricity distribution company is also asking the court to award it N5 million as damages for the “psychological discomfort and embarrassment it has suffered at the instance of civil rights groups who deliberately misinform and publish falsehoods against the company.”

Besides, the claimants asked the court to order the defendants and their civil rights groups not to enter, seal take over or occupy its property premises, and not to interfere with its collection of electricity tariffs, rates and fees.

The electricity coy averred that the incessant protest of the defendants against it constitute an attempt to usurp the statutory functions and powers of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), adding that the defendants and their groups’ act of marching on its premises and sealing up same is trespassory and actionable.

According to the coy, “only the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that can determine its standards of performance, method by which tariffs may be charged and other levies that the claimant can charge its customers.”

The defendants named in the suit marked B/781/2016 and filed through its lawyer, P. A. Akhatsokhe, Esq, BEDC in its statement of claims are: Comrade Austin Osakue, Comrade Omobude Agho, Barrister Abraham Oviawe, who according to the electricity coy, were sued on behalf of Edo State CSOs, youth groups and community groups protesting against it (BEDC).