DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Be Shepherds Not Wolves – Obiano Counsels Bishops

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano has urged Anglican bishops to be more concerned about the welfare of their flock than their personal interests.

The governor who gave the advice at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, during the consecration of four new Bishops-elect of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, urged the bishops to be shepherds to their flocks and not wolves.

He noted that Christians and Christendom in Nigeria were passing through a trying period, emphasizing that the Church could only prevail if it were united, irrespective of the denominational affiliations.

Speaking shortly after the service, the Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, called on Christians yet to register for next year’s elections to get registered while those yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), to get for them without further delay.

“You should not only get your PVC, but also register and belong to political parties to contest in the 2019 general election.

“Time has gone when people make false claim of politics being dirty. Christians should not continue to sit on the fence concerning politics and, in the process, allow those not worthy to lead them to take their positions.

“I know that your voters card may be hanging elsewhere, whether there is heavy rain fall or sunshine, persevere and ensure that you register and collect your voters card.

“Get involved in party politics, not only that you will vote, ask to be voted for. Do not say I am very tired and the sun is too much, go and pick your voters card and also join political parties of your choice.

“Do not say politics is a dirty game, it is not a dirty game, even if it is dirty, wash it to be clean and stop allowing people who ordinarily do not qualify to represent you because of non-chalant attitude.” he said.

Earlier in his sermon on the topic, “the challenge of leadership in a time like this”, the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, regretted the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians across the country, urging the federal government to rise to the challenge.

“The Federal Government must stop such attacks if they are sure the country will hold the 2019 general elections.

“You should not pretend that you are not hearing the cries of the people. There are killings, maiming and sacking of people from their various communities in Nigeria.

“Christians have been subjected to killings that have never been witnessed in the country by people hiding under the name of herdsmen.

“No amount of intimidation and harassment of Christians in Nigeria will make them derail from what the Bible says,” he added.

Among the bishops consecrated during the service were Ven. Godwin Awoke, Bishop-elect of Ngbo Diocese, Ven. Prosper Amah, Bishop-elect of Ogbaru Diocese, Ven. Wisdom Ihunwo, Bishop-elect of Niger-Delta North and the Very Rev. Solomon Akambi, Bishop-elect of Offa.