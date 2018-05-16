DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…deploy unbiased security operatives – spokesperson

From Rabiu Omaku

Bassa Cultural Development Association Nasarawa State

chapter has alleged that stakeholders of Igbira tribes are

aware of the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Toto Local Government

of Nasarawa State.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as matter of urgency

deploy unbiased security operatives to the crisis prone area of

Nasarawa State to avert ongoing war by hired mercenaries.

The position of Bassa people was made known to Journalists

during a press briefing in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. The

statement was jointly signed by National President, Bar.Yusuf

Wodi, National Secretary, Gwatana Huleji Dogwo and the National

Publicity Secretary, Michael N.Adakeke.

The National Secretary accused the member Federal House of Representatives, Arch. Muhammad Jafar Ibrahim, The Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe for supporting the ongoing genocide by their kinsmen.

They confirmed that 31 persons were killed in two weeks without any military intervention.

“It is over two weeks now since the crisis in Toto began and Bassa people have been consistently attacked by the Igbiras hired mercenaries who paraded themselves in military uniforms, these mercenaries are often mistaken as military men by our people” .

He said no fewer than 31 Bassas were killed including those kidnapped and killed at road blocks set up by Igbira militias.

“During these attacks, the Igbira militia who are practically led by these mercenaries in military uniforms from behind set houses ablaze while others looted our properties.

“As we speak now, this genocide is ongoing in Ugya with the military leading the attacks against the Bassa” ,

The Bassa people also tired of the military of treating their kinsmen with high handedness like rebels and common criminals while Igbiras are given preferential treatment.

“We never heard of a restriction of movement order that is targeted at a particular race or tribe alone especially in a communal clash like this”,

Bassa Cultural Development Association also accused the member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Galadima Saidu, the Interim Management Committee Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Dauda and the Paramount ruler,Ohimege Opanda,Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, the traditional ruler of Umaisha,

They listed some of the Bassa settlement attacked to include

Ugya, Gegu, Tawari, Koton Karfe, Sebu, Kpana and other Bassa settlements.

Bassa people also decried the kidnapping of Ephraim Moses Gunu and Manaseh Moses Gunu as carried out by Igbira militia.

According to him, the genesis of the matter followed the attacked of Kpanche community of Bassa Local Government of Kogi State by some Igbira youths on the 22nd of April,2018 leading to the death of six people while the traditional ruler of Kpanche escaped narrowly.

“That was the beginning of the war following the killings of Igbira youth who participated in the attacked in Kpanche and were neutralized by the military and they planned a reprisal attack on us”.

Bassa Cultural Development Association recommended unbiased security operatives be deployed to Toto to stop the ongoing cleansing of Bassa people.

The Union also called on the Nasarawa State Government to set up with immediate effect a Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

Meeting of stakeholders of Bassa and Igbira should be held as quickly as possible.

A military Base should be established between Toto and Umaisha axis to checkmate these constant and unwarranted attacks by the militia.

They urged the Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to visit Toto.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Office, DSP Idirisu Kennedy did not respond to phone calls.