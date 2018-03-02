DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Bayelsa Kicks Over Shortage Of Power Supply

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Bayelsa State Executive Council on Thursday expressed concern over the epileptic power supply to the state by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

The Commissioner for Power, Edward ‎Jim-Ogbolo told newsmen after the 90th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House that the situation has affected lots of businesses in the state.

He explained that the PHEDC decided to starve the state of power due to the debts owed by some consumers and disclosed that because of its concern, the state government is ready to wade into the matter in order to resolve it.

According to him, the Deputy Governor, ‎Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah will lead discussions with the government and expressed confidence that the outcome will be positive.

Jim-Ogbolo however wants‎ the company to supply necessary meters to its customers in the state so as to determine the actual monthly bills they are liable to pay rather than the current haphazard system.

“As a responsible government we are going to meet with the company (PHEDC) to ensure that this issue is settled at once. Our people are in darkness and that is very worrisome. We are not happy and will find a way out soon”, he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Kuroakegha Dorgu said the government resolved to recover all its land from interlopers and for that reason it will begin demolition of illegal structures built on government lands in some parts of the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu said with the flag-off of the 2018 measles campaign all health workers are advised to be at their duty post and shun any form of industrial action as government will come down hard on anyone who partakes in any form of strike.

He pointed out that the government is willing to take the measles campaign to the most remote part of the state in order to cover as many children as possible because of the importance.

While commending Governor Seriake Dickson for bagging the Silverbird award as the best governor in education for 2017, the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite noted that the council applauded the feat which is incontestable.

The signing into law of the Teacher Training Registration and Certification Board Bill and that of the Science and Technology Training Bill is another indication of the governor’s love for education according to Obuebite.

He also hinted that both laws will boost the capacity of teachers and promote the learning of science and technology in both public and private schools across the state.

While rounding up the post-SEC briefing, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson reiterated the commitment of the government to make life better for Bayelsans and again called for more support and solidarity.