Police Press Release

Bayelsa Gets A New Commissioner of Police

Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Bayelsa and indeed the general public, that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command. He is CP Don Awunah. He takes over from CP Asuquo Amba, who has been redeployed to Counter Terrorism Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The New Commissioner of Police assumed duty yesterday, 29 January, 2018. Until his present posting, he was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Counter Terrorism Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja.

CP Don Awunah is a seasoned Police Officer, with vast experience in policing. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988, after successful academic career from the University of Lagos. He holds BA (Hon) Philosophy, M.A. International Relations and Strategic Studies and M.A. Peace and Security Studies.

A Fellow Security Institute (fsi), Associate member, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), CP Don, has attended several courses, notable among them are: Crime Prevention: Transnational Organized Crime-Unafei Fuchu, Tokyo, Japan; Study Tour of England and Scotland Police Formations; Community Policing Training, Huston, USA, Police Leadership Management-Community Policing, Scottish Police College, Scotland; Train the Trainers Workshop on Trafficking in persons in collaboration with ABA-Africa, Minna, Nigeria, and National Security Training, Israel.

CP Don Awunah has held several command positions such as Community Policing Project Manager, Contingent Commander, Nigeria Police Contingent-United Nations Integrated Mission, Timor-Leste. Area Commander Owerri, Area Command, Imo State; Assistant Commissioner of Police, CID Department Akwa Ibom State; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Edo State. Deputy Commissioner of Police-Homicide Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Deputy Commissioner of Police-Force Public Relations Officer; Commissioner of Police Training/Courses, POLAC Kano and Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Force Headquarters Abuja.

The Commissioner held a maiden briefing, today 30/01/2018, with the Officers of the Command, he charged them to be discipline and to exhibit courage and compassion in the discharge of their duties. He cautioned officers against unprofessional conduct and promised to imbibe democratic policing with professionalism and best practices. He encouraged the officers to reach out and partner with the public to ensure the security of lives and property, as economic activities can only thrive in a peaceful environment.

The Command by this announcement, solicits the co-operation and partnership of the good and well meaning people of Bayelsa State, to accord the new Commissioner of Police, the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the State.

DSP ASINIM BUTSWAT

Police Public Relations Office

Commissioner of Police

Bayelsa State Command

Yenagoa.