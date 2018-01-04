Bayelsa APC Lauds Buhari Over Board Appointments To Members

The Bayelsa state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent Board appointments, describing it “just, and fair to the real members of the party” in the state.

In a statement signed by the Bayelsa state chapter Chief Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe, on Thursday in Abuja, said for the first time members of the APC who actually worked for the emergence of the President and the APC during the 2015 elections were being appointed.

The statement noted that all those appointed were qualified and deserve the appointments “because of their immense contributions to the party during the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact, it is the wish of the party in the state that Chief Alaibe was given even a greater responsibility.”

The state chairmen said the names of Bayelsans on the list of appointees released were submitted in 2015 by the party in the state after consultation with stakeholders from all the Local Government Areas as instructed by the party at the National level.

The statement specifically expressed joy for the “appointment of the state Secretary of the party, Comrade Marlin Daniel as Chairman, National Veterinary Institute, Vom, Chief Timi Alaibe as Chairman, Board of The Nigerian Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, and Chief God’spower Okpoi as Chairman, Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists.”

Chief Tiwei said that the sacrifices of these key stakeholders have earned them the well deserved appointments as board Chairmen.

He also cited the state secretary’s loyalty and commitment to the party and his dogged fight for the party as well as Chief Timi Alaibe’s voluntary withdrawal from the Governorship Primaries of the party in 2015 for peace to reign.

Chief Tiwei who also lauded the contributions Chief God’spower Okpoi as well as other appointees from the state to the party, commended President Buhari, “especially the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who unlike his predecessor, Babachir David Lawal refused to allow any manipulation of the list of Bayelsa state nominees. He called out the disgraced former SGF, B.D. Lawal for his role in the efforts of an Abjuja-based Bayelsa politician to obliterate the APC in Bayelsa state, noting that his ouster is the best thing that happened to the APC as a party.”

Tiwei however, noted that the appointment of party members has given hope to the supporters of the party and President Buhari in the state that their efforts have been recognized and appreciated.