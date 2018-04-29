DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

A governorship aspirant in the 2019 elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state, Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin has described as destructive, bankrupt, and inept, the leadership of the present administration in the state.

Declaring publicly his intention to vie for the governorship in the forthcoming general elections in Bauchi over the weekend, Jibrin said, “I will run for the governorship of the great state of Bauchi under my party, the APC come 2019”.

Captain Bala Jibrin observed that Bauchi has never been to its lowest ebb than during the present administration which, he attributed, to gross incompetence, sheer absence of knowledge of the rudiments of leadership culminating in running the government by trial and error mode.

The aspirant who declared his intention to vie for the state most coveted seat during a press conference at Bauchi NUJ Secretariat, noted with concern that the state has fallen into the hands of opportunistic ruler whose sole idea of leadership is personal aggrandizement.

“The act of gold-digging has therefore found an abode in Bauchi state where senior/ public officers are contractors/consultants of same government”, Jibrin frowned.

According to him, contracts are awarded not for the good and or benefit of the people of Bauchi state, but for the benefit of the family, friends, cronies, and the well-being of his other states, citing example with what was happening at SUBEB.

Jibrin wondered how the state government was selected to perfect the art and science of corruption, reaching an endemic, pervasive and massive proportion with the sons of the governor on business ticket with an Estacada of $6, 000.

“The N1.64 billion transfer from FCMB account of the state government to an account of a European national, Mr. Walton Morales held at Zenith bank account No. 1012899394 comes to mind. The over N3 billion proceeds of corruption paid in by the EFCC is yet another own goal”.

Captain Bala Jibrin however described as masterpiece the N4 billion controversial UBA loan, merely three weeks in office, thanking the EFCC for freezing the sum of over N3 billion and prays it remains frozen till the incoming regime of 2019 take over.

The Bauchi APC gubernatorial aspirant was led to the press centre by his campaign organization director-general, Muhammad Aminu Tukur who also publicly declared intention to contest the Bauchi South senatorial seat vacated by a demised senator, Ali Wakili.

Tukur, who also represents Bula/Lere constituency in the State House of Assembly said that his resolve to contest the Senate seat was borne out of calls by diverse interest groups that comprised the elderly, youths and women, other groups and associations in the senatorial district.

He said, “We feel we have the capacity to deliver in the next assignment that we are being called for. Our contributions on the floor of the State House of Assembly remains unparalleled and unchallenged, and our stand against unpopular policies of government from the Executive Arm remains undisputable”

The gubernatorial campaign director general explained that his being in the Senate is nothing other than continuous support to President Buhari in implementing his policies that have direct bearing to the life of the common man.