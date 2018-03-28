DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Security operatives on Wednesday re-arrested Abdullahi Adamu, alias Dan-China, after a Jos Federal High Court granted him interim bail along with 15 Chinese nationals and 8 others in a case of alleged illegal mining.

The Federal Government had arrested Dan-China and 24 others and charged them before the judge, Justice Musa Kurya, on a four-count offence of illegal mining at Zurak in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

The government alleged that the accused persons had sometimes between 2015 and 2017, made some illegal mining activities and disposing of the minerals, thereby committing offences punishable under Miscellaneous Offences Act of Nigeria 2004.

The offences also punishable under the Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

When the case came up for mention on Wednesday before Kurya, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Ali Alilu, asked the court to read the charges for the accused to take their pleas.

When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded not guilty.

Alilu and the Lead Defence Counsel, Mr Paul Erokoro, had argued over bail for the accused, quoting from different authorities to buttress their claims before the judge.

Justice Kurya, however, granted them interim bail in self recognition of Mr Erokoro, whom he directed to produce them on the next adjourned date.

“The first accused must deposit his international passports with the court as pre-condition for the interim bail since the international passport of the Chinese nationals are with the Police.

“The Learnered SAN is expected to produce all the accused persons in court on the next adjourned date. Failure to do so this case will not go on.

“This interim bail is to enable this court to study the arguments proferred and documents of both counsel for me to rule on the bail application made by the defence counsel, ’’ Kurya said.

The judge then adjourned the case to May 16 for ruling on the bail application.

But shortly after the judge rose and the bail conditions were met, heavily armed security operatives swooped on Dan-China and whisked him away, accompanied by three Hilux vans.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the re-arrest, Erokoro said the exercise was “very crude and unfortunate’’ in a democratic government.