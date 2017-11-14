Bauchi Governor, Abubakar Arrives Anambra, Vows To Rig Nwoye In

The Anambra gubernatorial election of November 18, 2017 is near. The preparations for the Election Day appears on top gear. The party stalwarts seem ready for the final touches to their plans for the big day.

Yesterday, November 13, 2017, the APC campaign train in the company of Tony Nwoye and his political godfather, Arthur Eze arrived Enugu Ukwu ward 2. During the campaign, the godfather began distribution of N1million checks to the villagers. He promised to issue more checks if the villagers vote for the APC, and/or allow the APC ‘sweep‘ the town.

Information available to 247ureports.com indicate that the national chairman of the APC/Tony Nwoye gubernatorial campaign, Barrister Abubakar of Bauchi State has arrived the state capital of Anambra State, Awka in preps for the November 18 2017 election and in preps to receive the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari – who is also the leader of the APC. President Buhari is expected to arrive Awka on Wednesday for the grand finale of the Tony Nwoye campaign.

Governor Abubakar’s visit to Anambra State is not being received with open arms by the people of Anambra State – who have come to be wary of the activities of the governor of Bauchi State. The Governor of Bauchi State had been tagged as a perpetual election rigger who had developed a reputation while he served as a National Commissioner in the INEC [Independent National Electoral Commission]. His penchant to subvert electoral processes is not a secret.

In the Anambra State upcoming gubernatorial election, he had vowed to deliver the APC through all means possible – including rigging the process to pronounce Tony Nwoye the governor. He is quoted as saying “We will announce Tony, they can go to court“.

Prior to his arrival today, the present National Commissioner for INEC on Operations and Logistics, Amina Zakari had arrived Awka without the knowledge of the Government in Awka – and proceeded to be housed at the Best Western Hotel – where the APC/Tony Nwoye campaign team had booked the entire hotel for the last two months. Amina Zakari was able to get accommodation at the hotel. A source at the hotel told 247ureports.com that it was puzzling how she got a room. “There were no rooms available, APC had taken all the rooms“.

Interestingly, her program in Awka remained undefined.

It is unsure if the planned rigging by the APC will have the cooperation of the INEC. But the seemingly secret presence of the National Commissioner of INEC at an APC hotel spells suspicion. In the INEC response to 247ureports.com regarding the presence of Amina Zakari at the hotel in Anambra State, they confirmed her presence but failed to state clearly and/or specifically what her presence at the hotel was for. What program or project she came for? Why she chose the hotel she chose? And how she managed to get accommodation? Here is the INEC response: INEC Response to a 247ureports.com report titled: “INEC Commissioner Amina Zakari Sighted at Tony Nwoye’s Hotel in Awka”

Already, the many committees of the APC gubernatorial campaign were mandated to arrive Awka yesterday and today’s morning to continue their meetings previously being held in Abuja at the residence of the Bauchi State Governor at Asokoro.

The planned meetings in Awka, according to our source is to discuss implementation of their rigging plans and consolidation of all efforts towards subverting the election process. Our source indicated that the INEC working in cohorts with the APC are willing to distribute faulty card reader machines on election – therefore resulting in the use of manual registration process on Election Day – thereby allowing room for possible foul play. The “materials will not arrive on time at selected polling booths” explains the source who impressed that the APC team from the north are highly determined to “collect this thing” without regard to decency or legalities.

At the two LGAs of Indemmili in Anambra central district, they “are willing to shed blood to ensure the outcome of the process favors APC and Tony Nwoye“. It was confirmed that Tony Nwoye has dispatched his most trusted political thugs and cultists to the area to ensure the ballot boxes are controlled and stuffed without interruption or interference from out party agents or law enforcement. Our pointed out that Tony Nwoye has gotten the assurance from the security outfits in the state – of protection on election day as they carry out planned activities.

In talking to agents of the SSS [State Security Services], they started that they have their eyes on the ball – and that all efforts in place ensure a smooth exercise of democracy in the State. One of the agents who spoke candidly to 247ureports.com made it clear that they are aware of moves by the APC to subvert the smooth execution of a democratic process. He added that “rigging will be a difficult task for the APC in Anambra, they are not popular here“.

The police in Anambra State was reached through the Police spokesperson in the State, Nkeiru. She told our correspondent that all efforts are in place to ensure a smooth election. She assured a violence free election.